DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. DMC Global updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 441,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,085. DMC Global has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

