ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.95 and last traded at $141.89. 1,909,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,876,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in ARM by 692.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ARM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

