Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 11512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.