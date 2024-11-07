Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS traded up $6.79 on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,004. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. Stephens lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

