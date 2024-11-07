Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.99. 31,442,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 53,617,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

