Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61), Zacks reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

