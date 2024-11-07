EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. EverQuote updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Trading Up 5.9 %

EverQuote stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,102. The stock has a market cap of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,011. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

