Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells 528 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $24,543.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.6 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 643,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,383. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.19.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

