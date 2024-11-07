SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 4.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 25,790,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 46,846,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 151,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 64.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 813,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.