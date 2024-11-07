ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $419,474.78 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ZClassic has a market cap of $419,474.78 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00059285 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00030938 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00010618 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000316 BTC.
ZClassic Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars.
