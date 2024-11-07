ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $419,474.78 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ZClassic has a market cap of $419,474.78 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

