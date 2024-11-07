Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $63.18

Tellor (TRB) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Tellor has a market cap of $165.72 million and $37.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $63.18 or 0.00083904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,693,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,623,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

