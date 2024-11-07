sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $68.79 million and approximately $48.08 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00714527 USD and is up 39.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $52,884,528.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

