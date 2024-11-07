Algorand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48.53 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $48.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00037047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,368,111 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.