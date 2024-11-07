Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Freshpet stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.27. 1,044,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,028. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
