Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,905,566.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.
- On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.
- On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.
NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $469,803,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
