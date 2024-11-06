Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.24 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $155.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00034450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,504,758 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.