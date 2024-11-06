WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Buys 5,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 3,516,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 344.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 68.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

