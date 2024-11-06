ARPA (ARPA) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04053389 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $10,097,506.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

