J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

