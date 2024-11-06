J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.
J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.