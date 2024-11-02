Desjardins Upgrades Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to “Moderate Buy”

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,352. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

