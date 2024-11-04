Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $64.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.