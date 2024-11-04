Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

