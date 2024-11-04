Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 678,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,615,000 after acquiring an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 426,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

