enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 159,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,207,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EU shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,307 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at $576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 510,176 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.