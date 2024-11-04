Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,880 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.