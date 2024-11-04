Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.