Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 699,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.