Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.70. 190,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 122,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 14.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$322.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

