Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

MUR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,065,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

