Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 38.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock worth $55,568,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $985.77. 104,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,494. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $646.91 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $940.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $852.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

