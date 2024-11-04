The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $23.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

SIRI traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,854. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a positive return on equity of 68.38%. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,892,349.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,892,349.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 35.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

