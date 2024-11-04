Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $811.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,915. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $770.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $911.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $866.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

