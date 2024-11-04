Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.33 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 27351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.