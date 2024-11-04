Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.15. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

