Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 879 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.63. The stock had a trading volume of 184,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,487. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.85 and a 200 day moving average of $385.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

