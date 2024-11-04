Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

