Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,467,000 after buying an additional 181,797 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 3,615,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,508. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.