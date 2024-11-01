UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.45 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $203.45 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,885,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,872,477 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

