Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 92% – Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 92% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
