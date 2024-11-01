Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 2,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Regulus Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 22.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

