Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

