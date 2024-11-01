Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 406 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $760.52. The company had a trading volume of 940,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,649. The firm has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.10 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $711.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

