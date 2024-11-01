El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 470,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $357.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at El Pollo Loco

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,694.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOCO. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

