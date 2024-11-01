Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Trading Up 16.3% – Should You Buy?

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.
