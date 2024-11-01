Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). 1,000,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 786,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.72, a current ratio of 22.50 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

