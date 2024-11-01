KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56.

About KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

