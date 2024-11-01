Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 8,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 50,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

