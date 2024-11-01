Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.51.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

