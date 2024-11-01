Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Silgan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.58. 892,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. Silgan’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

