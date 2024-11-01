Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $115.33. 559,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,765. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

